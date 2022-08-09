Midcoast Conservancy will highlight its work preserving the health of Damariscotta Lake during an event from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. at Wavus Camp in Jefferson.

Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease and other Midcoast Conservancy staff will discuss their efforts during the inaugural ‘State of Damariscotta Lake’ event.

Topics to be addressed include cyanobacteria, invasive aquatic species, how the lake is changing, LakeSmart certification, how people can get involved through Midcoast Conservancy’s lake volunteer programs, and how locals can do their part to protect the lake.

The gathering will begin with a happy hour with light refreshments available. A 30-minute presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period and conclude with additional mingling. The event is free and open to the public; registration is requested at midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/state-of-the-lake.

Midcoast Conservancy is a regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds. Midcoast Conservancy manages over 14,000 acres in 55 preserves and 100 miles of trails, including Hidden Valley, a preserve with cabin and outdoor recreation equipment rentals and a low-impact forestry program.

Community members can get involved in the organization’s work as volunteers with water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, fish passage projects, forestry and oyster farming or outdoor recreation and education. For more information, visit midcoastconservancy.org or call (207) 389-5150.

