The 16th Annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival will transform Downtown Brunswick into an outdoor fine art show on Saturday, Aug. 20. The festival is hosted by the Brunswick Downtown Association and is designed to celebrate and foster an appreciation of the arts and culture in downtown Brunswick.

“We are very excited to have all 13 2021 Brunswick Outdoor Art Festival Award Winners returning this year,” said Patti Spencer-Yost, Brunswick Downtown Association marketing coordinator. “Doug Frati (BEST in Show last year), Catherine Worthington, Kathleen Perelka, Linda Mahoney, Laurel Averill, Heather Atwood, Jill Ross, Nikki Pilgrim, Nicole Nappi, Scott Perry, James O’Reilly, Stephanie Crossman and Elizabeth Guilbault will all be here.”

For the second year, festival organizers, Keith Garovoy and Roxane Rathje will position exhibiting artists booths farther apart in attempt to alleviate crowded areas around the displays. Exhibiting artists will set up on the sidewalks and the Town Mall (park) on Maine Street. The festival has 76 exhibiting artists, 8 demonstrating artisans and 10 specialty product vendors. Art, music and fun activities for the whole family.

The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival features live music performances on the main stage located in front of Bank of America.

The event also will feature range of musicians, including Jimmy Jo and the Jumbol’Ayuhs (Cajun), Backwoods Road (bluegrass) and Liza & The Erratics (swing and jazz with Liza Constable). A variety of roving musicians will perform throughout the festival playing bluegrass, blues, Irish, folk, and Americana music from noon to 5 p.m.

More Children’s activities have been added to the festival including face painting and glitter tattoos byParty Palooga. “Nettie Loops” Hula Hooping with bubbles, music, hoop trick instruction including a “hoop Jam” designed for the whole family! In addition, there will be comedic vaudeville performances and unicycle riding, plus Miguel Pacheco González performing stilt walking and juggling. Plus, Lego fun, clay art, trivia and dice rolling games and more.

For more information on the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, call (207) 729-4439 or visit brunswickoutdoorartsfest.com for a complete list of artists, entertainers, stage schedules, interactive art activities and more.

This juried, fine arts show showcases a variety of artists who will display and sell their work along the sidewalks of Maine Street. The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival features recognized artists, as well as returning artists and newcomers will display work in a variety of genres from painting and photography to fiber art and mixed media to jewelry. The festival is free to attend!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: