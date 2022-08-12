Families are invited to Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 for a special children’s program about local writer Barbara Cooney. Children will be treated to a red-aloud story and conversation about author and illustrator Barbara Cooney of Damariscotta. Cooney wrote over 100 children’s books and was the recipient of the Caldecott Medal and a National Book Award.

Maine-based craft kit company Beyond Crafts will host a craft activity inspired by Cooney’s Miss Rumphius. Participants will make a paper lupine collage or quilled lupine to take home. The activity is free of charge and offers options designed for crafters of different age and ability levels. Pre-registration is not required.



This event is offered as part of Lincoln County Historical Association’s year-long series on Women Writers of Lincoln County. Additional story and activity offerings will take place later in the summer and fall this year. The public is invited to visit special exhibits on Lincoln County’s women writers at the Museum & Old Jail in Wiscasset, the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta. A particularly extensive exhibit at the Museum and Old Jail in Wiscasset is supported by Raymond McKinley Rideout Jr. and Marguerite Waterman Rideout Fund of the Maine Community Foundation.

Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org, Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association or Pownalborough Court House Museum.

