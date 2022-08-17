Kindness Day Bath is back in full swing for its ninth year with fun-filled activities for neighbors, organizations and families this Saturday.

As COVID-19 cases remain low in Sagadahoc County, event organizer Jennifer McDorr said she expects attendance to as much as double compared to last year’s 400 participants.

At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, Kindness Day Bath was “reimagined” through gift giving, food drives, plant swaps and decorating windows with acts of kindness while maintaining social distancing.

“This event is not only important because it inspires kindness and spreads joy, but it also serves as a great bonding experience for the community,” McDorr said.

Gaining momentum each year, the event was established in 2013 by Bath resident Bryanna Ringrose — a high school student at the time — encouraging community members to participate in acts of kindness.

Attendees can expect live music, games, crafts, cotton candy, flower giveaways and creative fun.

“You can sit on a bench to make a new friend, have your portrait drawn by a child and help create a ‘thank a kindness hero’ video,” McDorr said. “You can even grab a bag of chalk with instructions to enter a sidewalk chalk contest.”

In addition to strolling the streets of downtown Bath, guests have a chance to snag a free voucher for a trolly ride or a 30-minute boat ride.

Sponsored by Island Treasure Toys, Maine Maritime Museum is offering 50 free tickets for two mini mariner cruises at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

“Since these cruises already leave from the city dock in downtown Bath on Saturdays, it was a natural fit!” said Museum Marketing Manager Amanda Pleau. “Even though the museum is a bit removed from the city center, we still want to be seen as an asset to the community and a resource for the community. In regard to the ninth annual Kindness Day, I can’t wait to see how we can grow and expand this community-driven event to be even bigger and even kinder for next year!”

For more information, visit mailchi.mp/793d3ba0ee52/kindnessdaybath.

