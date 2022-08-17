There is one Saturday that I’ve claimed for several years running is our biggest Saturday of the year, as we are the center of the summer event season with three major events all happening within about a 10-mile radius. The Saturday in question is this coming, Saturday Aug. 20, and that weekend has gotten even bigger this year with the addition of two other events. Invite your friends to come visit for the day and check out some or all of these fun activities in our Bath-Brunswick region.

Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Maine Street in Brunswick gets transformed into a village of canopies and performers as over 80 artists will call downtown Brunswick home for the day. According to the event website, “the festival is designed to celebrate and foster an appreciation, interest, and exposure to the arts in Downtown Brunswick.”

This juried art show is in its 16th year, draws easily over 1,000 people annually, is brought to us by the Brunswick Downtown Association and has artists from an array of mediums including: jewelry, fiber, ceramics, photography, painting and mixed media. There will also be art demonstrations (such as wood carving and felting), and kids will love the face painting, glitter tattoos and hula hoop jam. For more details, check out brunswickoutdoorartsfest.com.

9th Annual Kindness Day Bath, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This community-focused day has always been about just one thing: kindness. Different businesses, organizations and community groups can register for any booth of their liking so long as they are doing so to spread cheer. Booths include pat-a-pet, lollipops with inspirational quotes, sidewalk chalk art competition and so much more.

This event is community-led, so the best place to get information is to visit the Kindness Day Bath Facebook event. There you can sign up to have a booth space, volunteer or see what else will be there. Of course, you can always just show up on Saturday too to see it for yourself.

43rd Annual Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival, Aug. 19-20

Thomas Point Beach is the place to be for this annual festival unlike any other. The Highland Games feature vendors, activities and demonstrations that you likely won’t find at many other events in Maine. The Scottish festival pulls clan members from around New Englanoutdoor artsd to convene and celebrate traditional food and arts in one of the most picturesque locations in Maine.

Friday night features a meal and gathering of the clans, and admission is free, though donations are appreciated. Saturday brings the games in which kilted competitors compete in tests of strength with events like the caber toss (a 14- to 22-foot tree), hammer throw (16-22 pounds), sheaf toss (pitchfork toss for height of a 10-20-pound bag) and more. Admission on Saturday is $20 per adult, kids 6-12 are $5 (under 6 are free). The fun begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday with bands and demonstrations starting in the morning and the heavy games closer to noon.

The Theater Project’s 50th Anniversary Homecoming Weekend, Aug. 19-21

School Street will be hopping all weekend as the Theater Project will be welcoming back alumni from their first five decades this weekend. The fun begins Friday with a meetup at the theater (14 School St., Brunswick) for the alumni as they get to town. Then those old enough will head to Moderation Brewing at 8:30 p.m. for a night of libations, including a commemorative special Theater Project beer.

Saturday is loaded, with a block party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including two encore performances from the young performer camps this summer. At 10 a.m., the 9- to 12-year-old campers will perform “Escape from Camp Wedgie” — a camp-devised play. The Young Performers camp (ages 13-plus) will perform “Modern Classics” by Meghan McGuire at noon. In between, they will have storytelling, theater games, face painting and more. Saturday night is the alumni party beginning at 7 p.m. with dancing, drinks and fun. All are invited. Saturday will also feature the unveiling of an exhibit called “50 Years of Play.” Sunday brings a second chance to view the exhibit with coffee, pastries and goodbyes for those leaving town from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This alumni weekend is the culmination of 50th anniversary activities, including a profile series of alumni which is featured on their website thetheaterproject.com. It’s also a great chance to catch up with Al Miller, the founding leader of The Theater Project, who is expected to be on-hand throughout the weekend.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Run for Kids at Flight Deck Brewing, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.

Although not a “big Saturday event,” it’s still a big to-do this weekend as the future takes flight with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick fundraiser happening Sunday morning, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. This fundraiser is primarily a 5K race that is preceded by a kids fun run — a great time for the whole family. Hosted by Flight Deck Brewing and Wild Oats, this event is sponsored by Norway Savings Bank and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and raises money for the premier one-on-one mentoring program in the region.

Preregistration closes at noon today, Aug. 17, ($35 per racer with a $2.75 online fee), or you can sign up the morning of the race for $40. Teams of four runners can sign up for $120. The kids fun run starts at 10 a.m. and is free (register that morning). The 5K begins at 10:30 a.m. with prizes for the top male and female runner in the following age groups: 18 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-plus.

The race begins at Flight Deck Brewing, and those attending to compete or root on others should look for the signs once they arrive for parking, etc. For more information, check out BBBSbathbrunswick.org.

There’s lots to do to wind down this summer, as we also still have six days of live outdoor music until Labor Day. Get out there and enjoy some of it!

Cory King is the executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber.

