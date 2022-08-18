As we get up there in years, it’s easy to become jaded. After all, we’ve seen a lot; it takes more to create a “Wow!” Being open to a possible “Wow!” can help keep us young in spirit. At least it does for this soon-to-turn-80 writer.

I’ve experienced several wows and learned a few cool things in recent weeks, thanks in part to a fine visit from my nephew Toucalit and his wife Nancy.

The extraordinary production of “The Color Purple” by the Maine State Music Theatre was a definite “Wow!” How many times do you see an audience interrupt a musical with a standing ovation before the end of the show?

An American bald eagle often perches at the top of a tall spruce tree in the front of our house. Why does that eagle choose that particular tree? And why are eagles so much more prevalent this year?

The International Space Station flew right over our house one night, cruising at 17,000 miles an hour. Google informed us that this flying marvel is about the length of a football field and can circle the earth in 19 minutes. Now that’s a wowser.

Speaking of Google, our visitor Nancy is a very talented artist. She showed us an amazing painting she had done of a black family dressed in colorful garb posing for a photograph. And another woman was taking a photograph of the woman shooting the picture. “Wow,” I said, “How did you come up with that idea?” “Google Earth,” she said. She proceeded to give me a Google Earth tutorial, during which I learned you can zoom in on almost anywhere in the world and see buildings and people up close, not live necessarily, but you get a sense of a place. Nancy sometimes grazes Google Earth to get painting ideas. Who knew? I sure didn’t.

Speaking of tutorials, Toucalit taught me how to tap into the digital offerings of Curtis Memorial Library by using my library card. I never knew I could get movies on my laptop that way.

One of our neighbor’s lost his precious white poodle; later that same day a magnificent rainbow appeared over the Casco Bay. A beautiful sendoff for a beloved pet. The poodle’s death evoked memories of the day our dear Black Lab Chowder crossed over the rainbow bridge. Tina and I would sometimes break down for weeks afterwards. Dogs do that to you.

Here are some more helpful tidbits passed along by Toucalit and Nancy. Did you know that spreading gossip can be described as “giving tea?” Even better, tsismis (pronounced “cheesemis”) is another term for gossip? Gimme the tsismis on that guy.

Speaking of words, members of our family love playing the game Fictionary. The person who’s “it” picks a word from the dictionary for which no one knows the meaning. Then that person writes down the real definition on a piece of paper. The other players write a plausible definition on different pieces of paper. People close their eyes and vote for what they believe to be the right definition. You get points if people choose your wrong definition and the person who’s it gets a point for each person who didn’t choose the right definition. Try it some time. You’ll be reminded yet again of the incredible number of unfamiliar words in the English language.

I noticed a young gay couple pushing an adorable little boy in a stroller. I later asked the grandmother how they got the child. She told me they used a surrogate mother, and that they planned to use her again to add another child to the family. Now I ask you: How could anyone be against such a wonderful way to give the gift of parenthood to two young gay men?

I came across a neighbor weeding her garden, and she said the hardest part was determining what was a weed and what was not. But then she got a weed app which solved the problem. Take a picture and the app will tell you what it is and whether it’s a weed.

I don’t know what new things I’ll learn today, if anything. I do know that I’ll try to be better at keeping my eyes open to new discoveries. There’s still a lot to see out there.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future Just a Little Old columns. [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

