I am biased. You are biased.

“Everyone is a little bit biased,” says an article published by the American Bar Association. “A little bit” may understate matters. A recent incident shows how deeply bias can run.

A Little League pitcher’s fastball beaned a batter, who fell to the ground. For a few minutes, the situation looked serious. But the batter had worn a helmet, so he recovered and took first base.

The pitcher stood almost motionless with his head down, obviously regretting the errant pitch. Seeing the pitcher’s distress, the batter walked over and gave him a hug and some words of reassurance. ESPN broadcast this action and drew many strong reactions.

Now for the bias. Some observers applauded the hitter’s being a good sport and showing his compassion for another kid’s distress. Others expressed extreme disdain for the batter not having charged the mound to sock the pitcher. At least he should have done nothing, leaving the rattled pitcher to blow the game.

Some were biased in favor of a player looking out for the welfare of another player. Others were biased in favor of winning at any cost, which left no room for compassion even in a kid’s ball game. The fervor revealed something about what divides the country.

Move from that scene to the FBI seizure of government documents in the possession of former President Donald Trump.

By law, official papers in Trump’s possession should have been in the National Archives but were still held by an ex-president who is now an ordinary citizen. Trump could have thought that his false claim of having won the 2020 election was aided by his holding onto documents only a president should have.

Some Trump supporters believe that the FBI action was part of an organized plot to harass Trump as he moved toward announcing a 2024 run for the presidency. They see him charged with technical legal violations by people who disagree with his bold political moves. That leads them to be biased in his favor.

Others believe that Trump is an arrogant person who saw the presidency as his personal property, giving him the right to do whatever he wanted. He never had unchecked powers and, as a private citizen, had lost whatever powers he once had. His opponents are ready to cry, “Lock him up,” showing their bias against him.

This clash of biases is fueled by much of the media that is in business to make money. Each bias has its own media allies who keep throwing more fuel on the fire as a way of attracting more viewers or readers.

The free expression of these biases is made possible by a virtually unique American law – the First Amendment to the Constitution. It rules that the government cannot stop a person from saying or writing almost anything. It’s part of a political system unlike almost any other in the world.

How can a country function if it is so deeply divided on matters ranging from the powers of the ex-president to kids’ behavior in a baseball playoff game?

The answer is “checks and balances.” We have been taught that decisions made by the federal government are subject to a complicated system of checks and balances designed to prevent any part of the government from having absolute control. That’s how democracy works. It is slow and inefficient, but can keep us safe from rule by a single person.

Checks and balances are really how almost everything works. While one side wants the Trump investigation halted because it is a “witch hunt,” the other side has already decided the former president has no excuse for breaking the letter of the law. No checks need be applied.

Here’s what we know free from bias. Presidents are supposed to turn their government documents over to the National Archives. When Trump left office, some presidential documents went to his Florida home. He later returned some, but not all, of them even after receiving a subpoena. The FBI then took more government papers from his home.

Trump says there was no wrongdoing. Decisions to be made by the Justice Department, a grand jury, a trial jury, and many appeals judges may be needed to decide if laws were broken, and punishment is merited. This time-consuming process is how we protect both individuals charged and the national interest.

Stopping the process anywhere along the way because it is not producing the outcome one wants would reflect bias. The system is designed to wash out bias as much as humanly possible.

Either the American system will work in its intentionally inefficient way to yield a decision or the built-in bias of one side or the other will ultimately weaken a system on which our country depends.

Gordon L. Weil formerly wrote for the Washington Post and other newspapers, served on the U.S. Senate and EU staffs, headed Maine state agencies and was a Harpswell selectman.

