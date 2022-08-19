The Lincoln Home in Newcastle will celebrate its 95th birthday from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

Step back in time when you enter the Speak Easy Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. from 6-7:30 p.m., as the Lincoln Home culinary team offers locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers and smoked fresh bluefish pâté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips.

From 7-8:30 p.m., a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new culinary director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the ’20s along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, celebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.

Lawn games, a fun photo booth, antique cars, fire pits, and a silent auction will add to the festivities. The hosts encourage attendees to dress like it’s the 1920s to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, when the group was founded.

The event will be held rain or shine, as it will be held under a large tent. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at lincoln-home.org or by calling (207) 563-3350.

The Lincoln Home started with a small group of dedicated women who saw the need to provide a home for seniors in Lincoln County. Starting with seven dollars, their vision grew through the generosity of community member, George J. Woodman, who donated $15,000 to buy the original homestead. The Lincoln Home has been home to many Lincoln County residents, as well as to those from other states who have grown to love Maine and the lifestyle The Lincoln Home has always been known for. The Lincoln Home has been a beacon of support to the seniors of Lincoln County through outreach educational and cultural programs.

Over the years, the Lincoln Home has grown and evolved to meet the wide variety of needs, expectations and changes the last century has brought. Additions and modifications have been implemented to support a lifestyle for Vibrant Seniors. Harbor View Cottage was developed to provide a nurturing home for community members with memory challenges, and our One2One Care supports seniors who wish to remain at home.

This year, donations and proceeds from the group’s 2022 summer celebrations will help to replace the house’s aging roof. The Lincoln Home legacy has continued through 95 years because of the collaboration and support by individual and business members in our community.

Get your tickets to join us for our fun outdoor events on the river and help Raise the Roof! Visit our website, lincoln-home.org for more information on events, to purchase event tickets or make a donation. All donations are 100% tax deductible and ensure our sustainability. The Lincoln Home is located at 22 River Road, Newcastle.

