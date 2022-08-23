BATH— David Beauregard surveyed the field and hollered out instructions to his new team.

“One minute!” the new Morse High School girls soccer coach yelled, referencing the beginning of practice.

Not a second later, Beauregard — a former volunteer assistant coach in the program — had his team lined up along the sideline.

Indeed, his Shipbuilders were ready to go.

“David has been a part of our girls soccer coaching staff for the last few years and we were very excited to transition him into the varsity coaching role,” said Morse athletic director Nathan Priest. “He has been a part of the Bath community for quite some time, having taught at Bath Tech and Morse. He will bring a lot of strong qualities to the program, with a focus on fitness, skill development and teaching principles.”

Beauregard, who retired from the Bath Police Department in 2015 after 25 years of service, will teach the new criminal justice program at Bath Tech this fall. His previous experiences with soccer dates to the 1990s, when he assisted longtime coach Dave Dorion on the boys side, as well with Bill Howell with the girls program.

Although his daughter, Emma, graduated last year, Beauregard decided the timing was right to take the job.

“They know me pretty well and we felt having the continuity with the team was important,” he said.

Priest agreed.

“His experience, combined with the positive relationships he had already established with the athletes, are things we’re excited about,” he said.

The players have welcomed the fresh enthusiasm they say their new coach has brought to the program.

“He has brought in some new energy and I think it’s been really good for the team,” said junior co-captain Edie McKay.

Sophomore co-captain Shealyn Brochu agreed.

“He’s brought good energy and he tries to push us and motivate us before games,” she said.

The Shipbuilders have spent considerable time in the preseason trying to establish their identity. A four-game play date last Saturday was important for that aspect of the team to develop, Beauregard said.

“They did some things ahead of where I thought they were,” he said. “They surprised me, they surprised themselves.

“Because we’re relatively young, (I ask) what can they do, how can they develop and how can I get them to go forward in that developmental process. They can push themselves further than they think they can, both physically and mentally. When they think they’re done, they still have more to go. When they think something is challenging, they just get started with it, and before they know it, they’re finished with it. (Then) they can look back and say ‘wow I didn’t think I could do it, but now I know I can.’ I’m hoping to formulate that to get them to continue to think that beyond soccer.”

