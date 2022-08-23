Dr. Treva Louise Pamer Masulaitus 1938 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Dr. Treva Louise Pamer Masulaitus, 83, went to heaven Tuesday August 16, 2022, at Sunnybrook Senior Living, in Brunswick, surrounded by her husband and dear friends. Treva was born Sept. 22, 1938 to Henry and Helen Pamer in Wadsworth, Ohio, and grew up on a farm. She highly valued education, receiving her Bachelors degree in chemistry from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, in 1960. She went on to receive a Masters degree in chemistry from The City College of New York in New York City in 1963. She was awarded her P.H.D. in biochemistry from New York Medical College in Bronx, NY in 1966. Over her 46 year career she worked as research chemist for Pfizer, and taught college for more than 30 years at Jersey City State College in Jersey City, NJ. Treva met Tony Masulaitus, the love of her life, at a chemistry meeting at St, Peter’s College in Jersey City, NJ. The chemistry was just right. They married at St. Peter’s Church in Worchester, Mass., on Oct. 14, 1978. The two of them travelled extensively, including Moosehead Lake in Maine. When they retired, Tony and Treva built their dream house and moved to Maine. There Treva spent many happy hours in her expansive garden, which she had certified as a Natural Wildlife Habitat. She had an avid love for plants, and a true respect for the Earth. She was an active member of her community, valuing service to others. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath, managing the Eucharistic Ministry. Treva was a long standing member of both the Bath Garden Club, and the Woolwich Grange. She will be dearly missed by her husband, family, dear friends, Coco the cat, and all who knew her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St, Bath, on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at 11 a.m., with coffee and refreshments to follow downstairs. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

