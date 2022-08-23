Dwight Maynard Dwinal 1935 – 2022 BATH – Dwight Maynard Dwinal, 86, of Bath, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hill House Assisted Living Center in Bath as a result of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Auburn, to Paul Dwinal and Myrtle (Turner) Dwinal. Growing up on a farm in Brunswick, Dwight spent much of his youth hunting when he could. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1954. In 1956, he met Jacqueline (Juneau) Dwinal of Auburn, and they were married two years later on Oct. 18, 1958. He started work at the Bath Iron Works (BIW) the same year. After 15 years of marriage, Dwight and Jackie had their dream home built on the Kennebec River in Bath. He worked at the BIW for 37 years, retiring in 1995. At the yard, he rose to the position of Assistant Foreman of the carpenter shop Department 25. Dwight served on the Board of Directors of Small Woodlot Owners Association of Maine (SWOAM, now Maine Woodland Owners) and as an advisory board member, along with Jackie, for the former Mead Paper in Rumford. He was also a Certified Logging Professional. Aside for providing and caring for his family, he was very fond of gardening and was known for his “weed free” garden that was admired by all and the vegetables were enjoyed by many. Some of his other loves in life were fishing, and hunting with his sons for white-tailed deer in Western Maine and ducks on Merrymeeting Bay. He especially loved November and hunting for deer at his camp. He was proud to have harvested three bucks over 200 pounds during his life, one that qualified for the Maine Antler and Skull Trophy Club. He was also fond of antique cars and regularly reminisced about how he wished that he had kept the 1954 and 1957 Chevys he had once owned. He and Jackie fulfilled a lifelong dream for their 50th wedding anniversary of owning a Corvette. He and Jackie could often be seen around Bath at yard sales on the weekends. Perhaps the most impressive accomplishment of his life was acquiring a family camp and land in 1968 in Western Maine and establishing a tree farm where he spent as much time as possible, especially after retirement. He loved cutting firewood for the homes and camps of his family, and he sold firewood to many people in the Bath/Brunswick area. He performed many timber stand improvements on the tree farm over the years, culling out the lower grade species for firewood to allow higher valued trees such as white pine and red oak to prosper. He also enjoyed taking walks on his land to mark trees for loggers to cut and even harvesting trees himself for commercial sale with his John Deere 440 skidder. In retirement, he was always more than happy to help his sons with projects such as building sheds, painting homes and replacing roof shingles. Dwight was known for his quick wit and countless humorous “Dwightisms” which many will remember fondly for years to come. Dwight, known as “Papa”, was also a proud grandfather to his two grandchildren and he attended many of their sporting events and dance recitals. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jackie; a son, Chris, his wife Jenn, and their two children, Margaret and Bennett of Topsham; a son, Dan and his wife Beth of Lisbon; a brother, Philip Dwinal, of Freeport, a half-brother Paul Dwinal, Jr. of Lewiston, half-brothers Albert Austin, Raymond Austin and Gilbert Austin of Lisbon, and a half-sister, Linda Austin Barschdorf of Lisbon. In accordance with Dwight’s wishes, there will be no service. His family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Hill House Assisted Living Center in Bath for the exceptional level of care and friendship Dwight received for the nearly three years he resided there. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, and due to Dwight’s devotion to forestry, timber management and land conservation, donations may be made in Dwight’s name to Maine Woodland Owners 8 Mulliken Court P.O. Box 836 Augusta, ME 04332-0836 [email protected] owners.org, http://www.mainewoodland owners.org.

