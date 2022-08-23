Valerie “Val” Demosthenes 1927 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Valerie “Val” Demosthenes, 94, of Brunswick, formerly of Rochester, N.H., passed peacefully on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Born Sept. 29, 1927 in Rochester, N.H. Val was raised in Gonic, N.H. by her parents, Antoinette (Ferland) and Edward Cossette. After marrying her husband, Ted, in 1950, Valerie moved to Rochester, N.H. where she lived most of her life and where she raised her family. Eventually, Val and Ted moved to Topsham, Maine and subsequently to Horizons Rehab and Living Center in Brunswick. Valerie was an incredibly caring and loving mother. Her gentle demeanor and steadfast love of her family was a hallmark of Valerie’s personality through the very end of her life. She had a fondness for animals and brightened whenever any of her family’s pets were mentioned – she was especially fond of her son’s dog, Moxie. She was always deeply invested in her family’s lives and loved cooking and baking for all to enjoy. Valerie is survived by her two sons, James Demosthenes and his wife Debbie of Topsham, and John Demosthenes of Auburn, as well as her daughter, Ann Clark and her husband Harry of Portsmouth, N.H. Valerie is also survived by her four grandchildren, Ryan Clark of Portsmouth, N.H., Bradley Clark and his wife Brittany of Worcester, Mass., Nick Demosthenes of Philadelphia, Pa. and Jake Demosthenes of Topsham. Valerie additionally is survived by her great-granddaughter, Eliana Clark of Worcester, Mass.; her sister, Sylvia St. Germain, and her brother, Donald Cossette; as well as many nieces and nephews. Valerie was predeceased by her husband, Arestedis “Ted” Demosthenes, as well as two brothers, Eugene Cossette and Gerard Cossette. No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in the Rochester Cemetery in the fall.

