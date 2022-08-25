Final details for Lincoln County Historical Association’s annual benefit dinner and auction on the grounds of the historic Pownalborough Court House in Dresden are falling into place, and volunteer planners of the Sept. 18 event took a few minutes from a recent meeting to select wines.



Anyone interested in supporting LCHA’s mission to collect, preserve and interpret the history of Lincoln County is invited to attend. Tickets can be purchased online at lincolncountyhistory.org.



Preservation Partyis a new name for the benefit, which was previously called Kermess.

“We decided to change the name to one that more accurately expresses our goals for the event,” said LCHA Executive Director Shannon Gilmore.



Over the years, the auction of cakes and experiences have become highlights of the evening. Auctioneer Kaja Veilleux of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries clearly enjoys his work, and the guests have a grand time making their bids. This year’s pies and cakes, by the organization’s very best bakers, are sure to please. Bidders can also choose experiences that include a fishing trip for four, a cooking class, complete car detailing, a cruise on an historic schooner, an overnight package in Portland, a dozen car washes, customized history research, and in-home computer help — to name a few.



Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset. For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org, Facebook at Lincoln County Historical Association or Pownalborough Court House Museum.



