The award winning and acclaimed band Le Vent du Nord are a leading force in Québec’s progressive Francophone folk movement. The group’s vast repertoire draws from both traditional sources and original compositions, while their highly rhythmic and soulful music, rooted in the Celtic diaspora, is enhanced with a broad range of global influences. In celebration of Labor Day Weekend, the band arrives in Boothbay Harbor on Friday, Sept. 2, to perform at the historic Opera House.

Since first launching in August 2002, Le Vent du Nord have enjoyed success, performing well over 2,000 concerts on four continents and racking up awards including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), a Canadian Folk Music Award, and “Artist of the Year” at Folk Alliance Annual Gala. The group regularly appear on Canadian, American, French, and UK television and radio and have participated in a wide variety of special musical projects that exhibit their great finesse and flexibility.

They’ve collaborated and performed with a diverse range of artists including Harry Manx, Väsen, Dervish, The Chieftains, Breton musical pioneer Yann-Fañch Kemener, Québécois roots legend and master storyteller Michel Faubert, the Scottish folk band Breabach, Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis, and the trans-Mediterranean ensemble Constantinople. Le Vent du Nord look beyond the standard approaches to tradition in their collaborations and they’ve also created a symphonic concert that, according to Voir Montreal, “puts all traditional folk naysayers to shame.” On stage these five friends include Simon Beaudry, Nicolas Boulerice, Andre Brunet, Rejean Brunet, Olivier Demers who create intense, joyful and dynamic live performances that expand the bounds of tradition in striking global directions.

Advance discounted tickets are $30, and available only from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., or by calling (207) 633-6855. Regular tickets are $35 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door on the day of the concert. All seating is general admission, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

