The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick has selected the Rev. Kharma Amos as its new minister.

Amos comes to UUCB with more than 20 years of professional ministry experience and social justice activism. When asked why she was drawn to the Brunswick UU congregation, the Rev. Amos credits the church’s deep historical roots, active work for justice and human rights, and engagement with people of many religious heritages and beliefs who share a commitment to spiritual growth.

Rev. Amos’ first Sunday leading services will be at UUCB’s annual Homecoming Service, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at its downtown location at the corner of Pleasant and Middle streets in Brunswick. Those who wish to join virtually may do so via the church’s YouTube channel: UUCB AV. Immediately following the service, there will be a brown bag picnic on the Brunswick Town Mall, which will include activities for children.

Rev. Amos is an ordained minister with 20 years of professional experience in pastoral ministry and denominational leadership. Rev. Amos holds plural ministerial standing in the Unitarian Universalist Association where she was granted preliminary fellowship in 2020, as well as the Metropolitan Community Churches where she was originally ordained in 2002. She is a preacher, activist, writer, singer, educator, fundraiser and administrator with a passion for engaging others who are committed to spiritual growth, inclusive community, and social justice.

Prior to beginning her work as the settled Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, Amos served full-time as the team lead for resource development for Metropolitan Community Churches, where she was a member of the senior leadership team. She also served as the half-time Minister of the Unitarian Universalists of Central Delaware.

Amos received a bachelor’s in religious studies from the University of Oregon (1998), a Master of Divinity from Lancaster Theological Seminary (2002), and a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Episcopal Divinity School (2008). She also served on the board of trustees of Lancaster Theological Seminary for several years.

Advertisement

Amos was born in Springfield, Missouri, and has lived and worked professionally in Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, and Delaware. She currently lives in Lisbon with her wife, the Rev. Diane Fisher, a Canadian retiring from a 30-year career in ministry.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick is part of the Unitarian Universalist Association, a diverse and inclusive faith made up of 1000-plus congregations.

The predecessor congregation to the current church, the First Universalist Society of Brunswick, was organized in 1812, and there has been a stable Unitarian presence in Brunswick since 1830. The current church building, a modern structure powered by solar energy, occupies the same location as their previous building that was destroyed by fire in 2011. Among many various programs, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick is known for its “Concerts for a Cause,” which brings a number of renowned artists to our community each year. Proceeds from the concert benefit a specified charity as well as the church’s other ministries. For more information, visit uubrunswick.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: