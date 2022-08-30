This past school year, the Maine Environmental Education Association distributed nearly $200,000 in donated funds to 160 across all 16 Maine counties. Educators use these funds to teach students about the natural world, provide them with skills that enable their independence and ensure more time outside.

MEEA has been supporting teachers with its mini-grants for Outdoor Learning Program since the fall of 2020 when classrooms were forced to get creative with learning during to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the 2021-2022 school year, educators received up to $1,500 to support projects in the categories of outdoor classroom solutions, foul-weather gear, garden/greenhouse, outdoor recreation, science exploration, art outdoors, curriculum and professional development, snowshoes, and birding.

MEEA stated in a press release, “Applicants displayed new and creative ways to engage students in the outdoors and reported on the wide range of positive impacts to their students, from increased school attendance to academic learning outcomes to improved mental and physical health.”

“At MEEA we are so grateful for the amazing educators who have worked so hard this year to get their students outside learning! Research shows that outdoor learning has hugely positive mental and physical health benefits and also academic benefits for youth,” said MEEA’s Executive Director Olivia Griset. “We also know that not all youth have access to the outdoors, which is an environmental justice issue. These teachers and projects happening in public schools across the state are helping to ensure that our youth have positive experiences gaining a deeper connection to nature in their local community.”

Supporting teachers and schools in the pursuit of outdoor learning is a critical piece of MEEA’s mission, according to the press release.

Local recipients of funding last school year include Bath Middle School and Georgetown Central School.

Bath Middle School revived a struggling orchard by purchasing a new wheelbarrow to deliver wood chips to the base of the fruit trees, a garden sprayer to organically treat the trees to increase the yields, educational signage that will be on display in the orchard and lumber for student-built birdhouses that will be placed in the orchard.

“While a healthier, more vibrant orchard has been good to see, what’s been even better is the number of students and community members spending time in the orchard,” teacher Brent Luchies said.

Georgetown Central School used the funds to support an expeditionary unit for pre-K through second grade.

MEEA is opening another round of applications this fall for the 2022-2023 school year. If you or your organization are interested in donating to this fund, contact [email protected]

