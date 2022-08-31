BRUNSWICK—The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat volleyball team enters the 2022 season with optimism for another trip to the postseason.

The team fell to Bonny Eagle in the first round of last year’s Class A tournament.

Second-year coach Janey Martin says despite losing several players to graduation, the numbers have been very good and she expects the mix of newcomers and returnees to contribute to the team’s success.

“We had several first year varsity players last season and half of those graduated and have moved on. (We’re) a young team again with just a pair of seniors on the varsity roster, but preseason has been consistently showing progress and the team and I are excited to kick off our games,” Martin said.

Brunswick’s Ava Cairns is the sole returning senior, but six newcomers will be looked upon to make an immediate impact — Brunswick senior Lila Madsen, junior Lea Sharon, sophomores Camille Tuite and Ava Coley and Mt. Ararat’s Layla Purcell and Annabelle Pineau. Finishing out the roster are Brunswick juniors Elizabeth Putnam, Cecelia Slocum, Abrielle St. Pierre and Mt. Ararat’s Elle Martin.

“It’s been a great couple of weeks building the team atmosphere and setting a healthy, competitive standard in practices to challenge themselves not just individually but as a unit,” Martin said. “The girls have a big goal of making it to the playoffs this season, but we are going to approach that goal one game at a time and continue working at being comfortably uncomfortable to progress and learn from both the good and the bad experiences that inevitably result from being brave and challenging our skills with one goal in mind: Progress.”

And the coach doesn’t stop there, noting the program is on the way up.

“I’m excited to see where both groups will end up at the end of this season and to have the opportunity to help guide their volleyball journey to set them up for the successes they are striving and working towards. The program is made up of quality players and families and the future for volleyball in our area is promising,” said Martin.

The team has plans during the season to help volunteer through various avenues and raising money for a local cause.

“We are volunteering at the Flight Deck 5K/half marathon next month as a fundraiser and will be holding a car wash Sept. 10 downtown Brunswick at the 7-eleven to help raise funds for the program as well. Our benefit match date is yet to be decided on, but the girls would like to gift the funds earned at that game towards the Tedford House and ‘Warm Thy Neighbor’ cause helping empower people to move from homelessness to home. Last season we had a successful suicide awareness match and were able to donate a sizeable amount to a local organization as a result of that success and the generosity of the spectators in attendance,” said Martin.

