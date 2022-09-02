RANGELEY — The Richmond girls soccer team made a long road trip a successful one Friday as it kicked off the 2022 season with a 3-0 victory over Rangeley.
Breonna Dufresne, Izzy Stewart and Lila Viselli scored for Richmond (1-0), which only needed one save from goalkeeper Autumn Lane. Nichole Lemay made 13 saves for Rangeley (0-1).
MORSE 1, MEDOMAK 0: Macie Shiers scored in the second half off a throw-in by Nadia Panetski to lift the Shipbuilders to the victory in Waldoboro.
BOYS SOCCER
MORSE 3 , MEDOMAK 2: Exaucee Namwira scored with 33:51 left in regulation to lift the Shipbuilders to the season-opening victory.
Namwira also had an assist for Morse (1-0-0).
Manasse Mukungilwa and Ben Forema also scored for the victors.
Waylon Rhorer had eight saves for Morse while Santiago Zaidiza had an assist.
