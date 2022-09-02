Sonia Lee (Frizzle) Moeller 1958 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Sonia Lee (Frizzle) Moeller, of Brunswick and Moscow, passed peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband and children, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born May 28, 1958 to Margaret (Roberts) and Allan C. Frizzle, Jr. She attended Bowdoinham schools and graduated from Mt. Ararat High School in 1976. One week later she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph D. Moeller at her parents’ home in Bowdoinham, beginning their marriage of 46 years. Sonia’s greatest passion in life was family. She was a big sister to five siblings, mom of three, auntie to many nieces and nephews, and her favorite, Gramma to nine amazing grandchildren. She had so much love to give that she would take in any “kid” as her own. She was always there with a shoulder to cry on, sage advice, tough love and always offered hugs and her signature “smoochies”. Sonia’s other passions included celebrating Christmas year-round, adding bling to everything, reading cookbooks, riding her motorcycle, which she learned at the age of 50, traveling to Italy, spending time at camp, sitting by a campfire, counting the bird species she attracted, tending to the herb garden she finally planted and telling Joe of yet another idea she had for camp. She also loved Pa’s homemade maple syrup and took it everywhere with her. Sonia spent over 35 years in public safety, first as a crossing guard, then as the Brunswick Police Department Parking Enforcement Officer, and soon after as Communications Officer/Supervisor. Her love for her job gave her the ability to teach at the academy level and serve as president of the Maine chapter of NENA. She also took on volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House in Portland. After retiring from the Brunswick Police Department in 2022, she took a position at Somerset RCC. She viewed her police and fire colleagues as an extension of her family and treated them in the same loving way. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Joseph Moeller; her children Missie (her favorite oldest daughter) Moeller and Seth Doughty of Brunswick, Jeremy (her favorite son) and Tanya Moeller of Richmond, Michelle (her favorite youngest child) and Dustin Donahue of Brownville; her siblings Rebecca (the favorite sister) and Richard Ellis, Christine (the “other” sister) Frizzle, Robert (the little brother) and Katharine Frizzle, Arthur (the baby brother) and Deborah Frizzle, and Marilynn (the baby) and Michail Grizkewitsch; grandchildren Emma and Jacob Lind, Mason and Dylan Moeller, Spencer Donahue, and bonus grandkids Taylor, Olivia, Ellanor, and Rogan Doughty; and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved her dearly. A celebration of Sonia’s life will be held at the Bowdoinham Fire Department on Saturday Sept. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following causes that were near to Sonia’s heart: Bowdoinham Fire Department Association Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care Ronald McDonald House-Portland.

