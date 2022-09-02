Maine’s First Ship will be featured in the last talk of the 2022 season for the Popham Beach Library Summer Series.

Orman Hines, president of the Maine’s First Ship initiative, will share the story of the rebuilding and recent launching of the Virginia in Bath at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

Virginia was the first English oceangoing vessel built in the Americas. It was built in 1607-1608 at the Popham Colony’s Fort St. George, located near the mouth of the Kennebec River. Virginia was built to aid in coastal exploration and fishing but was repurposed when the colony was abandoned in October 1608 and was used to return some of the colonists to England. After sailing to England in 1608, Virginia was sold to the Jamestown colony and in 1609 crossed the Atlantic again.

The building of Virginia was the beginning of Maine’s 400-year tradition of quality shipbuilding. The reconstruction is being done by volunteers in and around the Bath Freight Shed in Bath. Maine’s First Ship strives to use the reconstruction of the Virginia to immerse the public in an exploration of the region’s early history, craftsmanship, and relationships, and their impact on our community and environment today.

Retired from his work as chief purchasing manager at Bowdoin College, Hines lives in Sebasco. He has had a long-time interest in avocational archaeology; he worked on the excavation of the Popham Colony and became a member of Virginia Project in the early 2000s. He became President of Maine’s First Ship in 2012.

The Summer Series programs are brought to you by the Popham Beach Improvement Association in conjunction with the library. For more information, stop by the library at 965 Popham Road, Phippsburg, or contact Barbara Keltonic at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: