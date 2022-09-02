BOSTON — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night – the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss.

Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field.

Pivetta was replaced by right-hander Tyler Danish (3-1), who earned the win with a scoreless inning.

Texas starter Dallas Keuchel took the loss, going 4 2/3 innings and matching a season high by allowing seven earned runs. In two starts since joining the Rangers as a free agent on July 26, Keuchel has given up a combined 14 earned runs over 10 innings, on 18 hits.

Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, is 0-2 with Texas and a combined 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA with Texas, the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season. He entered the game with a major league-high 8.84 ERA.

Wong hit a two-run homer in the seventh that scored Hernández, who had walked. Wong, a 26-year-old catcher-second baseman, played his sixth game for Boston this year.

Texas infielder-outfielder Charlie Culberson pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing a two-out walk and a single.

Hernández scored twice and also drove in two runs.

Xander Bogaerts hit an RBI double in the first.

Texas rookie Bubba Thompson led off the third with a single and stole second base, his 10th swipe since making his major league debut on Aug. 4. Thompson scored on a Corey Seager single.

Boston scored three times in the fourth on an RBI single by Hernández and a two-run single by Christian Arroyo.

Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez hit RBI doubles in the fifth that finished Keuchel. Hernández doubled home a run off reliever A.J. Alexy.

