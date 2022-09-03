Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred, is running to represent “us” in Augusta.

She likened Janet Mills to Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor responsible for so many deaths in the concentration camps. She spoke at a rally in Belfast with a man who denied the Holocaust. Then-Gov. Paul LePage appointed Sampson, an advocate for home schooling, to the State Board of Education. She was sued by her neighbors for cutting down more than 4,000 trees on their land (property protected under a forest management plan). Class act!

She sounds like the right person for the job.

Jeff Gahm

Alfred

