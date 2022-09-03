Like the cowardly attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Biden’s incendiary and divisive midterm campaign speech – advertised as non-political – defaming me and tens of millions of patriotic Americans who didn’t vote for him as enemies of democracy, will also go down in infamy.
I have lived through the administrations of 16 presidents, during the Great Depression, world wars, periods of civil unrest and natural disasters. I fought a foreign enemy in World War II. Never before have I heard such toxic rhetoric from the lips of a president.
Walter J. Eno
Scarborough
