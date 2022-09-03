Kilson Joao scored with 5:35 remaining to give the Red Storm a season-opening win in Scarborough.

Joao, who hit the crossbar in the first half and twice was robbed by Bulldogs goalkeeper Ben Littel (six saves), won possession in the box and fired a low shot that a diving Littel deflected but couldn’t stop.

Nicholas Ouellette made eight saves for the Red Storm.

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, YARMOUTH 1: Eddie Caldera of Cape Elizabeth converted a penalty kick in the first half and Zack Kelly tied it early in the second as the Capers and Clippers played to a season-opening draw in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth keeper Ian O’Connor made two saves, and Cape’s Dimitri Coupe stopped three shots.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, CHEVERUS 1: CJ Marenghi scored twice in the first half and Divin Mpinga had a goal and an assist as the Red Riots won a season opener in Portland.

Josue Guerrero also scored for the Red Riots, who clinched the win with two goals in the last four minutes.

Cheverus got an unassisted goal from James Baur in the first half.

WINDHAM 5, WESTBROOK 1: Luke Cunniffe scored twice as the Eagles opened their season with a win over the Blue Blazes in Westbrook.

Tyler Johnson, Connor Langstaff and Daniel Hancock were the other Windham goal scorers. Eagles keeper Lukas Hammond finished with five saves.

Westbrook got a goal from Jason Shackley and nine saves from Jason McCarthy.

WAYNFLETE 9, ST. DOMINIC 0: Myles Culley scored three goals and Jacob Woodman had two as the Flyers (2-0) downed the Saints (0-1) at Portland.

Matt Adey added a goal and an assist. Andrew Rogers, Porter Beaule and Spencer Kline also scored.

CAMDEN HILLS 2, LEWISTON 1: Cam Brown scored twice in the first 74 seconds, and the Windjammers opened their season with a win over the Blue Devils in Lewiston.

Mohamed Gabow scored for Lewiston early in the second half, knocking in the rebound of a shot by Shafi Ibrahim.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

FALMOUTH 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Elise Gearan was assisted by Audrey Murray on the game’s lone goal as the Navigators opened the season with a win in Falmouth.

Eva Chace earned the shutout with five saves. Ember Hastings made 16 saves for Bonny Eagle.

WAYNFLETE 5, ST. DOMINIC 0: Lucy Hart paced the Flyers with three goals in a season-opening win in Portland.

Lucy Olsen notched a goal and an assist, and Iris Stutzman added a goal.

WINDHAM 10, WESTBROOK 0: Abbey Thornton recorded a hat trick, Jaelyn Poitras and Ashley Clark each scored twice, and the defending Class A state champions opened their season with a win over the visiting Blue Blazes.

Stella Jarvais and Kyla Harvie each chipped in with a goal. The Eagles also benefited from an own goal.

Westbrook keeper Leona Oak made 11 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

THORNTON ACADEMY 5, BONNY EAGLE 0: Greta Klimitz recorded a hat trick to lead the Golden Trojans (1-1) past the Scots (0-1) in Standish

Martina Prat added a goal and an assist. Ariana Cote closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter, assisted by Faith Tillotson.

Ryleigh Turgeon made 21 saves for Bonny Eagle.

FALMOUTH 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Valerie Rand, Allison Sweetser and Anna Turgeon scored as the Navigators (2-0) cruised to a win over the Rams (0-2) at Falmouth.

Madison Stevens finished with eight saves for Kennebunk.

FOOTBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 24, POLAND 6: Gunnar Saunders, Cohen Carter and Caleb Micklon each rushed for a touchdown and Hayden Fox ran for the conversion after each score as the Raiders defeated the Knights in Fryeburg.

Saunders opened the scoring with a 3-yard run in the first quarter. Carter added a 2-yard run in the second quarter, and Micklon scored from 12 yards out in the third after Poland cut into its deficit with a 4-yard touchdown run by Brady Martin.

