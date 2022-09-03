A woman was shot and wounded in one of two separate shootings in the Riverton neighborhood in Portland overnight, the Portland Police Department said.

The first reported shooting happened around 8 p.m. Friday when a caller reported hearing several gunshots coming from the area of Springbrook Way. A witness told police vehicles had just left the area after the gunshots were heard.

NEWS RELEASE: Portland Police Respond to Two Shootings pic.twitter.com/JgPMHGFbMq — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) September 3, 2022

Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, a resident of Springbrook Way told police her window had just been shot out. The Westbrook Police Department said a 20-year-old woman had fled to Westbrook after being shot while she was sitting in her car that was parked on Springbrook Way.

The woman was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigators found several spent casings and discovered one of the bullets passed through the wall of a child’s bedroom.

Riverton Park is a densely populated housing complex located off Forest Avenue, which means there were potentially hundreds of people sleeping in their homes when the shootings happened.

“We are fortunate that no one was seriously injured during these senseless actions,” Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said Saturday. “It sickens me to think that an innocent child was almost struck by one of these bullets.”

Investigators ask anyone who has any information that could help police in this case to call 207-874-8575.

