67 Webb Rd., Windham — $949,900
4 beds, 3 baths, 3,980 SF
Extensive renovations might have you second-guessing the 200+ years of history at this 4.27 AC homestead, a property with connections to the town’s first white settler, Thomas Chute. The great room incorporates what seem to be original ceiling beams with an 18-foot cathedral ceiling and massive stone hearth against a glass wall. Brick pavers in the kitchen complement stainless steel appliances and raw marble backsplash. Modern lighting hangs from a coffered ceiling in the dining room. An all-around beauty. Listed by Jeff Mateja, Keller Williams Realty. See the full listing.
31 Goodenow Ln., Bowdoin — $515,000
4 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,464 SF
Located about a 20-minute drive north of Brunswick, this home has tons of living space inside and out. In the back, find a two-level deck with room for a hot tub, plus a fire pit and raised garden beds in the yard. Two car attached garage provides additional work-space, with an entrance into the central kitchen/living/dining area. There’s a first-floor primary suite and the finished basement has a full bathroom, bar and entertaining area. Recent $10,000 drop on the list price. Listed by Bobbi Jo McFarland, Tim Dunham Realty. See the full listing.
441 Split Rock Rd., Bristol — $450,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,248 SF
Nestled in a wooden glen, this sun-dappled Cape is right out of a storybook,” says the listing for this home about a 25-minute drive from Damariscotta down the Pemaquid Peninsula. And it certainly looks that way as you travel up a gravel driveway to the wood-ed, 1.6 AC lot, where stone walls and steps, moss and shady lawn surround the clapboard sided home. Built in 1990, it has a first-floor bedroom, an open kitchen/dining area, and what looks like an electric-converted wood stove in the living room for when the days begin to cool. Listed by Poe Cilley, William Raveis Real Estate. See the full listing.
