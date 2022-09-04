Many older Americans are writing of their pride in paying their own way through college. They know that college costs were less when they attended. Do they wonder why?

Before the 1980s, most state college and university costs were subsidized by states, with federal government education funds covering 15 percent and students paying another 20 percent. In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan’s reforms drastically decreased federal higher education funds. As well, most states reduced subsidies for colleges, and students’ share of tuition costs increased.

While I do not agree with everything in President Biden’s plan for debt forgiveness for college students, I do agree that relief of some kind is needed. I know that American taxpayers helped me with my college costs. I graduated in 1975 with reasonable loans, which I paid off quickly. I could then afford to invest in my future, including a retirement fund and my first home – things that many of today’s students cannot afford.

Fair is fair. I’m grateful that American taxpayers paid part of my college costs. It is my turn now to pay it forward to today’s college students.

Margo Donnis

South Portland

