IPSWICH, Mass. – Barbara Anne (Flewelling) Swanson, 80, wife of Norman L. Swanson, was called Home to the Lord on Aug. 24, 2022 after her long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Barbara was born in Bangor, the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Irene M. (Kent) Flewelling. She was raised in Orono, Waterville and Augusta. She was always very proud to be from Maine.

After graduating from Cony High School in 1960 she studied Latin and French at Colby College in Waterville, and in 1964, graduated summa cum laude. Barbara was a member of Phi Beta Kappa in the State of Maine and was dedicated to her studies and education.

After teaching for one year in Wells she was hired to teach French and Latin at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School in South Hamilton, Mass. It was at HWRHS where she met her husband Norman Swanson, and after a brief courtship they married on Dec. 17, 1966 at the Methodist Church in Hamilton, Mass. They spent their careers teaching and were passionate about education, literacy and learning. Barbara spent many years teaching at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School and 26 years teaching at The Pingree School in South Hamilton, Mass. Barbara loved teaching and tutoring and was always very proud of her students’ hard work and achievements.

Barbara and Norman were long-time residents of Ipswich, Mass. on Edge Street and active members of the Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham, Mass. communities, including coaching a girls’ softball team in Ipswich, Mass., leading Girl Scout Brownie Troop 382, and teaching Sunday school at the United Methodist and Congregational churches in Ipswich, Mass.

Barbara was an avid reader, baker, knitter, sewer, crocheter, needle-pointer, cross-stitcher, quilter and gardener. She was famous for her home-made jam and zucchini and green tomato bread, both of which were made from berries and vegetables from the garden. One could always find Barbara in the kitchen cooking, by the woodstove knitting or in the front yard weeding. Some of Norman and Barbara’s fondest memories were spent in their kitchen canning vegetables, making jam and baking bread.

Norman and Barbara and their daughters Karin and Kristina spent many years vacationing at a cottage on Flying Pond and later a farmhouse in Mt. Vernon, where they were blessed to have formed many treasured and lasting friendships and attended many church, firefighter, and bean hole bean suppers in the surrounding towns of New Sharon, Vienna, and Readfield. Mt. Vernon reminded Barbara’s husband Norman of his small hometown of Rockport, Mass. where everyone knew everyone, no one was a stranger, and everyone was a friend; the way life should be. In addition to her loving husband Norman of 56 years, she is survived by two daughters, Karin Swanson of Rowley, Mass., Kristina Swanson and her husband Andrew Reid of Natick, Mass.; sister-in-law, Ellen Swanson of Hamilton, Mass.; niece, Jane Stone and her husband, Bill, of of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., a nephew, David Swanson and his wife Amy of South Hamilton, Mass.; as well as three grandnieces, one grandnephew; many friends, and countless cousins.

She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Donald R. Swanson of Hamilton, Mass.

‘I will still be the same when you are old and gray, and I will take care of you. I created you. I will carry you and always keep you safe’. Isaiah 46:4

Her funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church Northshore, 179 County Rd., Ipswich, Mass. Family and friends are cordially welcomed. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home, 6 High St., Ipswich, Mass. Interment in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Folly Cove, Gloucester, Mass. will be private.

For directions or to leave a condolence please visit http://www.whittier-porter.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions in her name may be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.