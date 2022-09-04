FALMOUTH – Bonnie (Weickert) Taylor, 71, of Falmouth, born March 16, 1951, passed on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. She transitioned peacefully and was surrounded by love at her home.

Bonnie was born in Concord, Mass. to William Weickert and Barbara Shaw Weickert. After spending her childhood in Carlyle and Marblehead, Mass., she moved with her family to Falmouth.

A graduate of the University of Southern Maine, Bonnie was a well known local artisan, teacher at Falmouth Elementary School, mother, sister, and friend.

For the full obituary and further information on Bonnie’s Celebration of Life, please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/portland-me/bonnie-taylor-10900479

