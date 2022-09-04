PORTLAND – Charlotte Cyr, 78, passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at Maine Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Robert and Charlotte (Flack) McCobb. She attended the University of Maine at Orono where she met her husband of 57 years, Tom Cyr. She graduated with a degree in psychology which she used throughout her career and while raising a family.

For many years she was a stay-at-home Mom and while living in Millinocket she worked for Great Northern Paper Company, as the middle school librarian, and at a social services agency helping children.

Charlotte loved spending the summer at the lake in Lincolnville with her family where she could swim with the kids and grandkids, read in semi-quiet, waterski, hike the Camden Hills, play board games, garden, do crossword puzzles and just relax. She also loved going to weekend yard sales looking for bargains.

Charlotte’s blueberry pies and muffins were always anticipated and will be impossible to replicate. She excelled at making quilts and sewing clothing. This talent will be sorely missed by her kids that always seemed to have something to mend.

Charlotte loved to volunteer at local animal shelters, which sometimes led to a cat adoption. She also frequently volunteered at various libraries and the swap shop in Camden. She holds the unverified record for most consecutive years of being voted the #1 Mother and Wife. She loved doting on her numerous grandkids and providing back massages to help them sleep.

Every year Charlotte enjoyed her trip to some warm location, preferably in the Caribbean. One of her favorites was the year that she was able to spend Christmas in Puerto Rico with her entire family.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Tom Cyr Sr., formerly Millinocket, now Portland; daughters Deanna (Wayne) Campbell of West Lafayette, Ind., and Laura (Dan) Paul of Portland, son, Tom (Cheryl) Cyr Jr. of Falmouth; and grandkids Robyn, Nicole, Nathan, Tommy, Carly, Allison, and Marcel. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Patricia Martin; along with special nieces, nephews, and cousins that she enjoyed catching up with in person or on social media.

No service will be held, to share a memory of Charlotte or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to provide a donation to

P.A.W.S. Animal Shelter

in Camden

at http://www.pawsadoption.org

