BRADFORD, Mass. – Dolores J. Krekorian, 80, longtime resident of Bradford, Mass., died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Saint Anne’s Hospital.

Born in Biddeford, daughter to the late George E. and Jeannette (Parenteau) Simard, she was raised and educated in Lawrence, Mass., and was graduate of Saint Patrick High School.

Her attention to detail lent her a successful career in data entry with PT Brake Lining Company and later in the medical field, until her retirement.

Dolores enjoyed watching sci-fi films and shows and many trips across Europe and to Maine with her best friend and sister, Georgette. She also liked to play bingo and keno and in her younger years she loved to dance. Above all, spending time with her family and her second family within her community was most important.

Dolores is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Harry Krekorian III and his wife, Barbara of Rochester, N.H., two daughters, Rachel Braga and her husband, James of Rochester, N.H., and Karen Lemelin of Rollinsford, N.H.; 11 grandchildren, Adryanna, Dean, Michael, Chad, Derek, Jason, Joshua, Riley, Chett, Nichole, and Caitlyn; nine great-grandchildren; her loving sister, Georgette Moysenko of Haverhill, Mass.; and her feline companion, Buddy.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Dustin.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. in the family lot in St. Joseph Cemetery, 120 West St., Biddeford. To send a message of condolence to the family or to share a special memory, please visit:www.brooksidechapelfh.com.