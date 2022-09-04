SACO – Ethel M. (Boothby) Beaudoin, 83, of Saco, passed away peacefully on Tuesday Aug. 30, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief illness.

Ethel was born on Nov. 27, 1938 in Biddeford, the daughter of Daniel T. Boothby Sr. and Mildred T. Banks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Lawrence Wayne (1965), and a daughter, Lisa Lynn (1966); her three brothers, Larry, Lyndon and Daniel; and her former husband, Roland Beaudoin.

She graduated from Thornton Academy in 1957.

Mrs. Beaudoin worked for Giant and King’s Department Stores and on weekends for the Maine Aquarium. She spent 30 years working as a stitcher at John Roberts in Biddeford, and proudly served as their union president. She retired when they closed in 1995.

Her passions were going to yard sales and spending time with her daughter, Sharon and sister, Florence.

Ethel was fun loving, with a great sense of humor. She was always ready with a smile and would help anyone who needed it. She loved yard sales, traveling, eating out and going for long car rides.

Ethel lived for 10 years at The Pines in Ocean Park. In 2007 she moved to the Park Village in Saco, where she loved spending time with her family and neighbors.

Her daughter was the love of her life and her sister, Florence, was her best friend. They traveled together and went to yard sales every chance they got.

She leaves behind her daughter, Sharon Beaudoin and her wife, Chriss Morin, of Biddeford; sister, Florence Boothby, of Saco; grandson, Andrew Dufur, of Biddeford; two nieces and six nephews. Also, her beloved cousin and close friend, Beverly Howe, of Old Orchard Beach.

A service will be held at Dennett, Craig and Pate, Buxton, on Sept. 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

