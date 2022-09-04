KENNEBUNK – Linda Ann Hall of Kennebunk died peacefully on July 26, 2022 following a period of declining health. Linda was born in Arlington, Mass. on Feb. 1, 1945, the second of six children to Howard Windsor Ford and Jessie Rita Mattherson.

Linda enjoyed people and this was reflected in her career choices. She owned and operated Ford’s Seafood Restaurant for many years and then worked as a supervisor for the Common Connections Club through Counseling Services Incorporated.

The most important thing in Linda’s life was her family. The first question she would ask visitors was “How is the family?” She treasured the time and memories she had with her siblings, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her husband, Tim Hall; sister, Pamela Oliver; and nephew, Thomas Oliver.

Linda is survived by four brothers, Robert Ford of Litchfield, George Ford of Kennebunk, Doug Ford of Great Diamond Island and David Ford of Poland, half siblings Marybeth Hillard, James Ford, and Lisa Polasek; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the

Animal Welfare Society,

46 Holland Rd.

Kennebunk, ME 04043 or

Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

