WESTBOROUGH, Mass. – Lisa Marie Campbell, 51, of Westborough, Mass. passed away in the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Lisa was born in Boston, Mass. and is the daughter of David and Elaine Larsen of Portland. She is a graduate of Framingham State College, where she studied Wildlife Biology. Her passion was Wildlife Photography and spent much of her time outdoors photographing birds and other wildlife.

Lisa was predeceased by her older sister, Kelly Larsen of Houston, Texas.

She is survived by her parents David and Elaine Larsen; her sister, Katherine Leahy, of Frederick, Md.; and her husband, Robert Campbell and son, Elijah, both of Westborough, Mass.

A graveside funeral service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westborough, Mass. where she is interred.

