SCARBOROUGH – Mark E. Meserve, 74, of Scarborough, died peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with family by his side on Aug. 21, 2022.

He was born in South Portland on March 13, 1948, the son of Joseph Meserve and Louise (Peabody) Meserve. He graduated South Portland High School but resided in Scarborough on the property he cultivated and cared for since his early years.

He was a self-taught fabricator, machinist and welder that was wildly looked up to, utilized locally and regionally, having had his own business, M&M Engineering, he started first with his father, for over 30 years.

An avid learner, thinker, coach, friend, and mentor, he spent most of his time at racetracks across New England and the Eastern Canadian provinces chasing victories and telling stories. When he gave up his driving career, he loved being part of other teams from local tracks to drivers having reached the national ranks. He was known for his stubbornness, pushing rule boundaries and his sweet tooth.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Meserve; and his children David of Sanford, Travis of Biddeford, and Brenda of Concord, N.C.; grandson, Dakota Senecal of Biddeford; brothers Theodore and his wife, Angela, of Scarborough, and Eric, of Treasure Island, Fla.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother, David, sister, Joanne; and grandson, Bailey.

An informal gathering and celebration of life will be held at The Embassy Room, 50 Peary Terrace in South Portland on Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. He would say that wearing bright colors preferred!

