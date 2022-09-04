WALLINGFORD, Conn. – Rev. Richard Hubbard Petersen passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at the age of 94. After a short period of declining health, Richard died peacefully with his beloved wife, Barbara, and family by his side.

Richard was born in New Haven, Conn. on May 25, 1928. After finishing Hamden High School, he graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H. in 1950, with a liberal arts degree focusing on music and languages. In December of the same year, he married the love of his life, Barbara Lois Bradley at the Howard Avenue Methodist Church in New Haven, Conn.

He went to work for U.S. Electrical Motors in Milford, Conn. This led to a position as Field Engineer in the Northampton, Mass. district. During this period, he and Barbara had three sons. While there, he was converted to the Lord Jesus Christ and born again into the new life. Later, the Lord led him into the preaching ministry, and Barbara and their three sons moved to North Carolina. There he attended seminary in Duke University, served his first pastorate, was ordained into the ministry of the Methodist Church, earned a doctorate in Biblical Studies at Duke, and served as Chaplain and Professor of Religion in Pfeiffer College. During this time, their fourth child, a daughter, was born.

Later, they moved to Portland where they lived for 45 years. While there, he founded an independent church which subsequently became Christchurch Evangelical Covenant Church, and he transferred his ordination credentials into the same denomination. He retired as Pastor Emeritus from Christchurch and accepted a position as Executive Director of the Bible Society of Maine. Later in retirement, he served as interim pastor at several churches throughout Maine, Connecticut, and Florida and was Chaplain during many cruises with the Holland American Line. In 2014, he and Barbara moved to Ashlar Village in Wallingford, Conn.

Richard is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara Bradley Petersen; children Richard Bradley Petersen, John Winslow Petersen (Carlene), David Willard Petersen (Cindie), Susan Elizabeth Burger (Peter); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will take place at Christchurch Evangelical Covenant Church, 1900 Congress St., Portland on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at First Congregational Church of Scarborough, 167 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. All are invited to attend. Interment will be at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christchurch Evangelical Covenant Church in Portland, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

