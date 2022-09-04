NAPLES, Fla./Kennebunk – Shawman Lee (Detterman) Meireis, 40, a resident of Naples, Fla. and formerly of Kennebunk, died suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 in Chicago, Ill. from injuries sustained when she was struck by a vehicle.

Shawman “Noni” was born Aug. 29, 1981 in Stoneham, Mass., the daughter of David K. Detterman and Karen M. Burke. She is a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, received her undergraduate degree from Boston University, (Summa Cum Laude) and earned her MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Shawman was self-employed as an international management consultant, presently working with executives in the pharmaceutical industry. Her intellectual and project design contributions to many companies sparked creative problem solving, progress and organizational development. Forever humble, she inspired all she touched.

Shawman was brilliant, beautiful and athletic; she loved life and was always on the go. She enjoyed travel, music, camping, the outdoors and crafting. Shawman was the queen of color, fun and candy. She was the ultimate gift giver, memory keeper, cheerleader, daughter, sister, aunt, partner and friend. Her radiant smile and fun-loving ways will not be forgotten. Her heart was open, generous and had the ability to connect to many.

A loyal member of her large family, and those she considered to be, we all felt her love and light. She never missed an important family event. She stood up for people in need, was always willing to lend a hand and was incredibly strong and brave. As her childhood friend said, “When so many other people would take a chance to kick someone down, Shawman was there to lift you up. I think a lot of people remember Shawman that way. Just so pure and kind.” She also had a special gift for lighting up children’s lives and was, simply and profoundly cherished.

The tragic end to Shawman’s physical presence on this earth has shattered all that knew her.

She was predeceased by her father, David Keith Detterman in 2022.

Survivors include her mother, Karen Marie Burke; her brother, Brook Detterman and sister-in-law, Erin Dillon, sister, Annie Detterman Talmage, her sister, Emily Ingwersen and brother-in-law, Robert Ingwersen; her partner, Eric Eanone; nephews Lucien and Liam, nieces Ellie, Fiona, Edith, and Juniper; and her many beloved, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Shawman’s life will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, with a gathering to follow from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport for friends and family. Interment at Hope Cemetery will be private.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Shawman’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

Should anyone desire, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Youth Foundation, an organization that fostered her sense of wonder, challenge and adventure from a young age at Camp Merrowvista in New Hampshire.

Through this link you can designate a gift in her honor and memory: https://ayf.com/donate-now/

