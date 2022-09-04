PORTLAND – Susan Ann (Robinson) Tisdale, 68, of Portland, passed away peacefully in Branford, Conn. on Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Susan was a 1972 graduate of Falmouth High School. She received her Operating Room Technician certificate from Maine Medical in 1973, and then received her degree from Pine Manor College in 1975 before undertaking later studies in pre-med at the University of Vermont.

Following her education, Susan worked in a variety of administrative and bookkeeping capacities at different Portland businesses, including The Women’s Exchange and Casco Bay Wool Works.

However, her primary focus was raising her two children, Stu and Sarah Tisdale. Throughout their childhoods, Susan was a deeply devoted and constant supporter of her children’s many athletic and academic achievements. Undeterred by weather or distance, she always attended concerts or games and lent help to carpool or even coach her daughter’s softball team when needed. She was an active participant in the Deering High School Hockey and Baseball Boosters.

Susan is remembered by many as a caring friend and a sweet soul who would provide a kind word and casserole when others suffered losses. Her enthusiastic smile and remarkable memory would light up encounters with old friends.

Growing up on Waites Landing, Susan loved to spend time on the ocean rowing or sailing. Her insightful nature shined brightly through her lyrical writing abilities and dedicated journal keeping. Susan had a deep intellectual curiosity reflected most by her love of science and biology.

She found comfort in her religious beliefs and prayer, attending State Street Church when she could. She loved to play the piano and take frequent walks, often noting the beauty of the light and birds that she would encounter, reflecting a communion with nature that resonated within her.

She is survived by her children, Sarah Tisdale of Stamford, Conn.; and Stu Tisdale and his wife, Jade, and their children Everett and Leighton, of Northport, N.Y.; her father, Dr. Hugh Payson Robinson of Falmouth; her siblings Martha Robinson and her husband, Keith Heard, of Greenwich, Conn., Bill Robinson and his wife, Lissa, of Falmouth, and Peter Robinson and his wife, Janet, of Cohasset, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Susan was predeceased by her mother, Patricia Volles Robinson.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A public remembrance service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., at the Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Rd., Falmouth. A reception will follow at the church. A private family interment will be held at Pinegrove Cemetery in Falmouth.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Tisdale family.

