BASEBALL

Kyle Hart and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Portland Sea Dogs completed a six-game sweep of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats with a 5-0 Eastern League win Sunday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire.

It was the eighth straight win for the Sea Dogs, who increased their lead to 2 1/2 games over Somerset in the Northeast Division second-half standings, pending the result of Somerset’s game Sunday night at Binghamton.

Ceddanne Rafaela opened the scoring with a solo home run in the first inning, and Christian Koss hit a two-run shot in the fourth.

Hart allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings. Jacob Wallace (one inning), Oddanier Mosqueda (two innings) and Cody Scroggins (one inning) closed out the win, with Mosqueda fanning five of the six batters he faced.

GOLF

LIV TOUR: Dustin Johnson gave LIV Golf its first big moment when he made a 35-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston in Bolton, Massachusetts, for his first victory in 19 months.

Johnson’s putt on the par-5 18th was going so fast it might have rolled some 6 feet past the hole. But it hit the back of the cup and dropped in to beat Joaquin Niemann and Anirban Lahiri.

Johnson, who closed with a 5-under 65, scramble for par on 18 in regulation to join Lahiri (64) and Niemann (66) at 15-under 265.

LPGA: Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open at Sylvania, Ohio.

Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th to outduel Megan Khang, who shot a 64.

Lopez got her third career LPGA Tour victory, and her first since the Tournament of Champions to start the 2020 season.

EUROPEAN TOUR: English golfer Oliver Wilson holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine to win the Made in HimmerLand event in Farso, Denmark, and end a victory drought of almost eight years.

Wilson, ranked No. 745, rolled in the long putts on No. 13 and No. 17 to take the outright lead. He closed with a 4-under 67 and finished a shot ahead of Ewen Ferguson of Scotland.

AUTO RACING

INDYCAR: Scott McLaughlin led a Team Penske rout at Portland International Raceway in Oregon by scoring his third victory of the season in a 1-2 finish that moved Will Power one race closer to the IndyCar championship.

McLaughlin led 104 of the 110 laps to pick up his third victory of the season. He trails only Penske teammate Josef Newgarden (five) in most series wins, but an inconsistent season has the New Zealander clinging to any title chances.

Power, meanwhile, had a relatively easy drive but never enough to challenge McLaughlin for the win. In settling for second, he takes a 20-point lead over teammate Josef Newgarden and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon into the finale at Laguna Seca in California.

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Max Verstappen made quick work of a safety car restart to win the Dutch Grand Prix in front of 100,000 adoring fans and make it four straight wins for the first time in his F1 career.

Verstappen’s 10th win matched his tally from last year, and the Red Bull driver extended his championship lead to 109 points over teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes ahead of Leclerc.

HOCKEY

WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Brianne Jenner scored twice in the second period and Canada defended its title with a 2-1 win over the United States in Herning, Denmark.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 20 saves for Canada, which won gold in a third major international event in the span of a year.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Marcus Rashford’s double and a debut goal for Antony secured Manchester United’s fourth straight victory – a 3-1 win the ended visiting Arsenal’s perfect start in the Premier League.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Remco Evenepoel fended off another challenge by three-time champion Primoz Roglic to keep the leader’s red jersey going into the final week.

Roglic made a late attack on the final climb of the 15th stage but could only cut 15 seconds from Evenepoel’s overall lead, which now stands at 1 minute, 34 seconds.

Thymen Arensman won the stage for his first Grand Tour victory.

