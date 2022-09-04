Police are investigating the circumstances of a stabbing in Sanford on Friday that left one man dead, according to a news release.

Dane Brooks, 32, of Sanford, died Saturday morning at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing at the intersection of Bates and Bowdoin streets in Sanford, at 4:51 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived, “they learned that the male had been transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.” Brooks was first brought to Southern Maine Health Care Medical Center in Sanford before he was transferred to Maine Med, Moss said.

Sanford police contacted State Police, which responded with crime scene technicians who processed the scene. State Police detectives “continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident along with the assistance of the Sanford Police Department,” according to the news release.

No further information was immediately available on Sunday evening.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous