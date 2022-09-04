The University of Southern Maine scored three goals in the second half to pull away for a 4-1 women’s soccer victory Sunday in Standish against St. Joseph’s.

USM’s Emma Forgues struck for the only goal of the first half, unassisted. The Huskies (2-0) then extended their lead on an own goal early in the second half. Kate Russell of St. Joseph’s (0-2) cut the deficit in half in the 65th minute, but Ciera Hill answered less than three minutes later, and Ciera Berthiaume added another goal in the final minute.

Breanna Atwood (four saves) and Hunter Stonebreaker (eight saves) each played a half in goal for USM. Monks keeper Carly Downey finished with 12 saves.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 6, MOUNT HOLYOKE 0: Tori Keyes, Emily Martin and Lizzie Frattaroli scored in a span of 6:10 early in the first half to start the Nor’easters (2-1) on their way to a win over the Owls (0-2) in the Kickoff Classic at Westfield, Massachusetts.

UNE also got goals from Olivia King and Karley Belisle later in the first half. Katie Rokes completed the scoring in the 77th minute.

MEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, CURRY 1; David Kita’s goal just before halftime helped USM (1-0-1) earn a draw against the Colonels (1-0-1) in Gorham.

Kita’s goal, off an assist from Will Smith, countered an early goal by Curry’s Lucas Drons.

USM keeper Hayes Estrella made nine saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 7, MANHATTANVILLE 1: Adelle Surette recorded a goal and two assists and Sage Drinkwater scored twice as the Huskies (1-1) cruised to a win over the Valiants (0-2) in Gorham.

Ginny Twitchell and Abigail Chartier scored in the first quarter, and second-quarter goals by Samantha Ellis and Surette stretched the lead to 4-0 at halftime.

Drinkwater tallied her goals in the third quarter before Emma Samson completed USM’s scoring in the fourth.

SKIDMORE 4, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Mia Angwin scored twice as the Thoroughbreds (2-0) beat the Monks (1-1) in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Carrie Hughes and Beth Yorns also scored, and Morgan Sickels had two assists for Skidmore.

Abbie Jacques scored for St. Joseph’s. Monks goalie Kassidy Collins stopped four shots.

