BIDDEFORD — When Fish & Whistle first opened on Main Street in June, chef-owners Jason Eckerson and Kate Hamm said they hoped to create a casual neighborhood restaurant locals could enjoy.
Biddeford is restaurant-rich, its culinary reputation on the rise nationwide, thanks in part to glowing major-media attention. But like others around town, Eckerson and Hamm saw great options here for quick-service and take-out food, as well as upscale fine-dining, but not enough casual family restaurants where locals could grab reasonably priced, thoughtfully prepared lunch or dinner.
They said recently they felt their goal was becoming a reality. Over a strong summer of business, locals had made up the bulk of their clientele. After my latest meal there at the start of this month, I wondered why foodie tourists hadn’t also beaten a path to this little gem.
The young duo sure know their way around a kitchen. Eckert is a former sous chef at Portland’s Eventide Oyster Co., and Hamm is a James Beard-nominated pastry chef and gifted baker.
The chefs devised a streamlined but alluring menu for Fish & Whistle, including fish and chips ($14 for 6-ounce portion, $22 for 12 ounces) and sandwiches (each $13) featuring fried fish, fried chicken and even fried tempeh for vegetarians (with a vegan option available). Simple, apt sides come a la carte, like vibrant, tangy slaw ($5) and a delightful salad ($8) with tender, crisp butter lettuce coated in lush, herby Green Goddess dressing. For dessert, you can choose from Hamm’s soft-serve ice creams ($4) or try the summer pudding ($8).
At Fish & Whistle, the chefs’ expertise elevates their approachable food in ways both profound and subtle. For the fish and chips, a signature dish, Eckerson uses pollock or hake – still white, moist and flaky, but not overfished like cod and haddock. His yeast batter fries up super-crunchy and deeply golden, nailing the textural sweet spot: more substantial than an airy tempura batter, but lighter and less overwhelming than doughy beer batters.
At my most recent lunch there, I ordered Fish & Whistle’s other top-selling main dish, the Squidwich ($13). Eckert’s fried Maine squid is tender with a light, crisp coating, set atop succulent butter lettuce and dressed with creamy house tartar sauce. The specials board included a marinara variation for the sandwich as well, for a calamari-style flavor profile.
Sandwich buns at Fish & Whistle are no mere afterthought. Hamm bakes them using the Japanese milk bread style, and her pillowy, deep-brown and gloriously glossy bread makes both the ideal complement and foil to Eckert’s crisp-fried protein inside.
Eckert uses local potatoes for his hand-cut fries ($5), which he tosses with salt and malt vinegar. The fries come with a side of Duke’s mayonnaise, a Southern staple mayo (Eckert is originally from Virginia) with more tang than Hellmann’s, making it the perfect dipper for his vinegar-dressed fries.
I ordered a cup of sea salt vanilla ice cream topped with caramelized bread crumbs ($5). Hamm uses light, crispy panko crumbs for this outstanding topping, first toasting them in a pan with some butter, then sprinkling in some sugar and salt, cooking until the sugar browns.
The caramelized crumbs lend delectable crunch to the subtly salted, not-overly-sweet ice cream. Like the rest of the menu, dessert here shines with simply, unfussy elegance.
Fish & Whistle is open for lunch and dinner from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. I’ve not yet had to wait for a seat, and my food arrives 10-15 minutes after ordering.
But that may change next season, if tourists catch on. Until then, I plan to make Fish & Whistle a regular stop.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.