I watched in amazement as President Biden, through executive order, decided to pay off up to $20,000 in student college loans for everyone earning less than $125,000.

Has he screwed up our economy so badly with his dive into socialism that the offer of loan paybacks will save him at the polls?

In December 2020, Biden admitted on tape that he does not have the authority to dismiss large amounts of student loans. In July 2021, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also on tape, stated that President Biden does not have that authority.

Knowing that it is illegal, why would he propose doing it? The proverbial “shiny object” is the only answer. It appears Biden and the Democrats have devised this plan to divert people from administration failures. Biden knows that he will lose a court challenge, and he knows that it will take months before a verdict is rendered. How cynical.

He believes that this gesture will con us simple-minded voters into forgetting about the economic and social problems he has created. Americans are not idiots. We work hard for a living and it isn’t fair, even if the scheme was legal, to pass out money like candy on Halloween. The facts are conclusive. This plan is nothing more than a cynical election scheme. I will not vote again for any Democrat.

Michael Peters

Lewiston

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: