Some weeks ago, in a May letter to the Press Herald, I wrote: “I have no idea what is the Democratic Party’s central message.” Little has changed in the last few months. There are few mentions of President Biden’s successes and mostly tactics-level efforts. We’ve left it to the Republicans to define the Democratic Party – to our detriment.
Polls indicate the vast majority of the public is worried about the future of America’s democracy. Democrats are trying to preserve democracy while Republicans are revolting against it. The Democratic Party can lay claim to being the protector of democracy. That is a significant strength that differentiates it from the Republican Party.
Done well, Democrats can gain the higher ground, increase their visibility and improve fundraising. This message leads to potentially more wins for the Democratic Party. My version of a compelling position is “Save Democracy; Vote Democratic.” It’s a simple message, emotional and jarring.
Under this umbrella message, supportive messages could focus on supporting and enforcing voting rights, equal opportunity, racial equality, abortion rights and more. We only need to get a percentage or two shift in voters. If you agree, please pass this message on to a Democratic decision maker. Let’s get it done.
Clay Atkinson
Portland
