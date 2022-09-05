After reading the recent editorial outlining the shortage of coaches and game officials and the reasons for it (“Our View: Loudmouths take joy out of high school sports,” Sept. 2), I wonder if there would be a change in game goers’ behavior if, after some bout of abuse, officials would all walk off the field, refusing to submit themselves to said abuse.

I wonder.

Rod Niemeyer
Waldoboro

