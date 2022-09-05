Christopher Cross

8 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com

Soft-rock singer-songwriter Christopher Cross is celebrating his 40th (and then some) anniversary as an artist with a tour that includes a stop in Portland. Back in 1981, his song “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do) won an Oscar and Golden Globe for best original song. That same year, he took home five Grammys for his self-titled album and the song “Sailing.” Other hits include “Ride Like the Wind,” “Never Be the Same” and “Think of Laura,” and he has sold more than 10 million albums. Don Campbell opens the show.

Bands Behind The Barn

1-8 p.m. Saturday. Hearts & Horses Therapy Riding Center, 63 Justin Merrill Road, Buxton, $10, $20 per family. eventbrite.com

You only need to pony up 10 bucks to spend an entire day hearing sensational live, local music while supporting a wonderful cause. Hearts & Horses Therapy Riding Center is all about positively impacting lives through riding and caring for horses. You can support its work by heading to the outdoor Bands Behind The Barn event featuring live performances by 2 For Jackson, Mehuman, Laurie Jones, Tim Winchester and Two Minutes Out. There will also be food and drink trucks, raffles and carnival-style games.

Sting

7:30 p.m. Sunday. Maine Savings Amphitheater, 1 Railroad St., Bangor, $47.50 to $167.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Sting fronted the hugely successful band The Police before launching a solo career in 1985 with “The Dream of the Blue Turtles.” Fourteen albums have followed. Between the Police and his solo work, the hits are many and include “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Fields of Gold” “Desert Rose,” “All This Time” and “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free.” His son, Joe Sumner, opens the show.

