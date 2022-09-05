COLLEGES

Maya Waryas, Emilia Galinberti and Alexa Gutkowski scored goals in the first quarter as St. Joseph’s held on to beat Wellesley 3-2 Monday in a nonconference field hockey game at Standish.

Kassidy Collins made six saves for the Monks (2-1).

Keller Gardner and Lindsay Strong scored unassisted goals in the third quarter for the Blue (1-2).

Wellesley outshot St. Joseph’s 10-5 in the third and fourth quarters combined.

FOOTBALL: Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will miss significant time again after re-injuring his nonthrowing shoulder in the season opener.

Red Raiders Coach Joey McGuire said he expects Shough to be out 3 to 6 weeks. The quarterback, in his second year starting at Tech after three seasons at Oregon, has an examination scheduled for Wednesday, and surgery is a possibility.

• Ouachita Baptist defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough died Sunday after collapsing suddenly, the school said in a social media post.

The school did not provide more information on the cause of death.

Yarbrough, 21, had two tackles in Thursday’s 42-32 win at Oklahoma Baptist.

He was an All-Great American Conference honorable mention selection last year who had 27 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Yarbrough was from Rowlett, Texas, and played for Sachse (Texas) High School. Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

• Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler will miss at least one game after injuring his left leg in a season-opening victory over Illinois State.

The status report No. 18 Wisconsin ruled Wohler out for Saturday’s home game with Washington State (1-0). Badgers Coach Paul Chryst indicated there’s a strong possibility the injury will keep Wohler out for a longer period.

• North Carolina State tight end Trent Pennix is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with an apparent injury to his left arm, which he suffered in the 13th-ranked Wolfpack’s win at East Carolina.

Coach Dave Doeren said Pennix will return this season and won’t need surgery for the injury. Doeren didn’t specify the nature of the injury.

• Syracuse starting linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore will miss the rest of the season with lower-body injuries, Coach Dino Babers said.

Both were hurt in the first half of the Orange’s 31-7 victory over Louisville on Saturday night. Babers said they likely will be redshirted this year.

SOCCER

JUVENTUS: Reacquired Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was undergoing surgery on his right knee and at risk of missing the World Cup with France.

Pogba could be out for up to two months after tearing his meniscus and Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri said he won’t play for the club again until January.

France will be defending the World Cup in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Pogba was injured in July during a preseason tour in the United States, having rejoined Juventus two weeks earlier from Manchester United.

It’s been a rough period for Pogba, amid an inquiry into allegations that he was targeted by extortion attempts by his brother and childhood friends.