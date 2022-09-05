Maine Open Lighthouse Day

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Statewide. lighthousefoundation.org/maine-open-lighthouse-day

Who doesn’t love a lighthouse? The United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation sure do, and they’re presenting the annual Maine Lighthouse Day during which you can get up close and personal with several lighthouses across the state. Most will be open for interior tours, so be ready to climb some stairs to see gorgeous views. A partial list of participating lighthouses includes Burnt Boat Harbor, Curtis Island, Doubling Point, Dyce Head, Fort Point, Goat Island, Grindle Point, Moose Peak, Owls Head, Pemaquid Point, Bug Light, Portland Head, Spring Point and West Quoddy. Check the Lighthouse Foundation site for updates and then make a plan to hit one or more on Saturday.

Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Cumberland Fairgrounds, 175 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $10, free for 12 and under. On Facebook.

If yard sales are your love language, this is your day to shine, not to mention shop till you drop. Hundreds of vendors selling just about everything you can think of will be assembled all over the Cumberland Fairgrounds. From deals galore to rare collectibles you’ve been hoping to stumble on, you never know what you’re going to find at Maine’s Ultimate Yard Sale. Concessions will be available, and yes, there will be restrooms. Happy bargain hunting!

Capriccio Festival of Kites

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Ogunquit Beach, Beach Street, Ogunquit, free. ogunquitperformingarts.org

Ogunquit Performing Arts invites you to spend part of your day at the beach for the 30th annual Capriccio Festival of Kites, which combines dazzling professional kite-flying demonstrations with live music performances. Singer-songwriter and fiddler Andy Happel will perform sets with his band at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and the latter coincides with what’s called the Grand Ascension, during which the sky will be dotted with countless kites. Kids will receive free white kites, and there will be markers and crayons for decorating them.

Our Domestic Resurrection Circus

4 p.m. Saturday. Fort Allen Park, 49 Eastern Promenade, Portland, free, cash donations accepted. mayostreetarts.org

Mayo Street Arts is thrilled to be bringing legendary Vermont-based Bread and Puppet Theater to Portland for an outdoor extravaganza called Our Domestic Resurrection Circus. The show is described as a bright, raucous melee of short acts governed by a brass band, addressing the heart of the current moment with diverse puppetry styles and spanning many moods, from slapstick to the sublime. In other words, it’s going to be awesome! After the performance, Bread & Puppet will serve its free sourdough rye bread with aioli and will be selling books, posters, postcards and pamphlets on the cheap.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: