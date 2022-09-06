GIRLS

Annabelle Brooks, Cheverus senior: Last fall Brooks placed fourth in Class A. She ran the third-best time in the preseason SMAA Relays and in the spring finished 10th in Class A at 1,600 meters.

Cary Drake, York junior: The Class B runner-up last fall, Drake placed fifth at the New England Championships and was seventh at the Festival of Champions in Belfast. She was also the runner-up in Class B South. In outdoor track, she won the 1,600 and 3,200 races in Class B.

Hadley Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth junior: Last fall Mahoney won the Class B state title and finished fourth in New England. She is the defending Western Maine Conference champion and placed fourth at the Festival of Champions. In outdoor track, she was Class B runner-up at 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Sarah McClellan, Marshwood junior: Last fall McClellan placed fourth in Class A South and third overall in Class A. She was 44th in New England, ninth among runners from Maine. She also placed ninth at the Festival of Champions.

Annie Reynolds, Greely junior: Reynolds was third in Class B and 45th in New England last fall, placing among the top 10 runners from Maine. In the Western Maine Conference championship, she was third behind Mahoney and Drake.

Advertisement

Addy Thibodeau, Bonny Eagle junior: Last fall Thibodeau was 13th in Class A to help the Scots win the state title. In spring outdoor track she was runner-up in Class A at 3,200 meters. She ran the fastest time of any girl in the preseason SMAA Relays.

Samantha Moore, Portland sophomore: Last fall Moore placed 12th in the Class A state meet and became the first Portland High girl since 1999 to qualify for New Englands, where she was 60th. In outdoor track she was fourth in Class A at 1,600 meters.

Addie Fuller, Marshwood senior: Fuller ran the second-fastest time at the preseason SMAA Relays. Last fall she placed ninth in Class A after taking seventh in the regional meet. In outdoor track she was sixth in the 3,200 meters.

Jenna VanRyn, Camden Hills junior: In last fall’s Class A state meet, VanRyn placed sixth. She was fourth in Northern Maine. In outdoor track, she finished fifth in Class A at 3,200 meters and sixth at 1,600.

Emma Young, Cape Elizabeth junior: Last fall Young placed 10th in Class B and seventh in the South regional. In outdoor track, she placed third in Class B at 1,600 meters and sixth at 800. This summer she took third in the Beach to Beacon High School Mile, clocking 5:38.

BOYS

Advertisement

Adam Bendetson, Scarborough junior: Bendetson is coming off a strong outdoor track season in which he placed third in Class A at 3,200 meters. He was 43rd in the cross country state meet last fall. In the preseason SMAA Relays, his time was third-fastest among all boys.

Nathan Blades, Portland junior: Blades was runner-up to Parker Libby in the Beach to Beacon High School Mile and went on to set a course record at the preseason SMAA Relays in Standish. He was 11th in Class A South last fall to help the Bulldogs win the regional crown and placed 18th at the state meet.

Indie Brogan, Wells senior: Last fall Brogan placed fifth in the Western Maine Conference championship meet, second among underclassmen. He was 10th in Class B South. In spring outdoor track he placed sixth in Class B at 3,200 meters and last week won his opening conference meet.

Flynn Crean, Kennebunk senior: A four-year varsity runner, Crean is coming off a Top-25 finish in the Class A state meet last fall. He was 10th at the regional meet. He ran 10:35 for 3,200 meters in outdoor track and was runner-up in Kennebunk’s opening meet after sitting out the SMAA Relays.

Henry Horne, Freeport senior: Horne helped the Falcons win the Class B state title last fall and will challenge for an individual title this season. In spring outdoor track, he won Class B state titles in the high jump, 1,600 meters and 3,200 relay.

Maddox Jordan, Noble junior: As a sophomore last fall, Jordan placed seventh in Class A behind six seniors. He placed 66th in New England, eighth among Maine runners. He was fifth in Class A South and on Friday won his first SMAA meet by more than a minute.

Advertisement

Sam Laverdiere, Lake Region sophomore: Since starting to run competitively last fall at Class C Oak Hill, Laverdiere has improved rapidly. He ran 2:15 for 800 meters and 4:52 at 1,600 in outdoor track for Lake Region before placing fourth in Class B at 3,200. Last week he won his first conference meet.

Parker Libby, Mt. Ararat senior: Libby is one of the most improved runners on the trails this fall. He was sixth on the Eagles’ depth chart at the Class A regional and state meets last fall, but won the Beach to Beacon High School Mile (4:38.5) and the preseason Laliberte Invitational (over a field of 87 in Augusta) last month.

Eli Palmer, Brunswick senior: Palmer was fifth in Class A North last fall and placed 11th at the state meet. He won his opening meet Friday by nearly half a minute. He won the preseason Panther 2-miler in Waldoboro. In spring outdoor track, he finished seventh in Class A at 800 meters.

Will Spaulding, Freeport junior: Last fall Spaulding placed seventh in the regional meet and 13th in Class B to help the Falcons win a state title. In outdoor track last spring he finished 11th in Class B at 3,200 meters. In indoor track he was 11th in the Class B mile at 5:02.