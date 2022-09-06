Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale a nationally acclaimed restaurant and events venue in a historic church in downtown Portland, Maine. With events booked through 2023, this is a turnkey property with all furniture, fixtures, equipment, and business assets included in the sale.

The Chestnut Street Church was built in 1836 and survived the city’s Great Fire of 1866, making it one of Portland’s few remain-ing examples of early Gothic Revival architecture and earning it a designation from the National Register of Historic Places. Abandoned in 2005, it stood vacant for several years until local restaurateur, Anne Rutherford, had it restored to its original beauty while upgrading it to become an award-winning, nationally renowned restaurant called Grace.

Since 2019, when the property turned to exclusive hosting of high-end events, it has seen over 50 wedding events a year along with dozens of other diverse occasions. It has collected numerous local and national recognitions along with high customer ratings, which have kept its books filled through next year.

Major historic details preserved include 27 stained glass windows and the soaring wood-work that elevates the cathedral ceiling, under which sits an open, state of the art kitchen and modern circular bar. Dining areas include intimate alcoves and a mezzanine level over-looking the nave. The Great Room on the lower level provides additional event space.

SALE PRICE: $3.73 million

15 Chestnut St., Portland is listed by Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Jennifer at 207-233-6872 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »